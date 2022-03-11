PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $92,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $12.95 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

