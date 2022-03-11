Pan African Resources’ (PAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

PAF opened at GBX 21.95 ($0.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.85. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23.70 ($0.31). The firm has a market cap of £423.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

