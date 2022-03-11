Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.64. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 957 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $808.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,318. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

