Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.64. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 957 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $808.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.55.
In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,318. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
