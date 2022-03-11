Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and precious metal properties primarily in Mexico. The Company’s primary objective is to explore and develop the San Miguel project. The project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold/silver belt. The company will also continue to explore additional opportunities through joint ventures and acquisitions. The Company’s exploratory activities are concentrated within the San Miguel Groupings. “

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

