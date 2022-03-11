Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.66. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,487 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

