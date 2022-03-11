Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

MJ opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

