Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 568 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 591.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

