Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 768 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $534,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 523,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

SPIB opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

