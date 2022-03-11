Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 398.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

