Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 632 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,533,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after purchasing an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $60.60 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $72.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40.

