PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 468,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,860,115. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average is $202.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

