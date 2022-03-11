Pbra, Llc Sells 102,002 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNRL stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

