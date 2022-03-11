Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 74,083 shares.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.
In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
