Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 1,951 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Allstate by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.77. 19,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,209. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

