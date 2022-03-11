Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 258 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

