Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

ADBE traded down $17.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.55. 73,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,289. The company has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.03. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

