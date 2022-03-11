Pendal Group Ltd Has $22.25 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.29. The stock had a trading volume of 83,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

