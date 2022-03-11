Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,866 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

