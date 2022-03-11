Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) versus Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Head to Head Analysis

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Oasis Petroleum 19.11% 27.81% 10.62%

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pengrowth Energy and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus target price of $173.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.81 $319.60 million $15.15 9.75

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

