Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 6,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The stock has a market cap of $172.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

