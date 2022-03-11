Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 6,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The stock has a market cap of $172.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.39%.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
