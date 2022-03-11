Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 250,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,480 shares.The stock last traded at $55.83 and had previously closed at $53.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.