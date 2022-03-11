Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

PNR opened at $54.65 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

