PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 632,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,525,000 after acquiring an additional 69,427 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

