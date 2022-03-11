Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 6,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

