Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.
Shares of WOOF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
