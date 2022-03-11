Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.