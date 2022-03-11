PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Down 7%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 1,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.
PTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
