PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Down 7%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 1,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

PTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PetroChina by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PetroChina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,950,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.