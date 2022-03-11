Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.78.

NYSE PBR opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $24,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 550,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

