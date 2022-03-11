PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Given a C$1.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.15 price target on PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

PSH stock opened at C$0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. PetroShale has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

