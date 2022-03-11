Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 0.5%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €160.20 ($174.13) and last traded at €162.00 ($176.09). Approximately 3,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €162.80 ($176.96).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.98.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.
