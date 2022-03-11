PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $247.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.75.
PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PFSweb (PFSW)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.