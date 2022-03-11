PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $247.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.