Phantasma Energy Trading 23.1% Lower This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $167,543.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

