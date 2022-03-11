Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 327.6% in February

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 327.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of MAV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.