Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.32. 178,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,941. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $199.05. The company has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.