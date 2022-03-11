Piper Sandler Comments on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HRTG opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

