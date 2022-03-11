Piper Sandler Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $3.00

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.25 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cronos Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.