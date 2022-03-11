Piper Sandler Trims Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price to $60.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $43.63. 3,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,810. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.