Piper Sandler Weighs in on Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $106.89 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

