PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

AGS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. 15,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $249.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 701,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

About PlayAGS (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.