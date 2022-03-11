Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Up 875.0% in February

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

