PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

