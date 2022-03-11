Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.32 on Friday. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $258.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.
About Points International (Get Rating)
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
