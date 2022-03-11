Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.32 on Friday. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $258.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

