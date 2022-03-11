Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

PBL opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.07. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$23.50 and a 52-week high of C$67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

PBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

