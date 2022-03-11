Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Cormark

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$46.50 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PBL. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$23.65 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$23.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00. The company has a market cap of C$636.61 million and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.