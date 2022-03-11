Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,856. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 34,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

