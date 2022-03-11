PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $220,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

