PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.81.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
