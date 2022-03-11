PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 119.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,386 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.