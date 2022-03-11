PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.45.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in PPG Industries by 63.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

