PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.