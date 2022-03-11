PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PROG were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PROG by 349.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

