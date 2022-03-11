Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Progress Software stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

